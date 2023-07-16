The Texas Rangers (54-39) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 16 at 2:35 PM ET. Martin Perez will get the nod for the Rangers, while Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Guardians.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Guardians have +105 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.81 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.34 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 36, or 59%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 32-23 (winning 58.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rangers have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (40.5%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 12-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

