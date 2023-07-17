The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien take the field at Globe Life Field against Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a record of 6-10 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 48 of its 93 games with a total.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 25-21 25-14 30-24 39-28 16-10

