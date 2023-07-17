Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Robbie Grossman (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Rays
|Rangers vs Rays Odds
|Rangers vs Rays Prediction
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .222.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 67 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.4% of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Grossman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 41.8% of his games this season (28 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.231
|AVG
|.213
|.304
|OBP
|.290
|.361
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|29/13
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 100 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday, July 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.