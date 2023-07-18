On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .349 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Seager has gotten a hit in 51 of 63 games this year (81.0%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (38.1%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (20.6%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 30 games this year (47.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 30 of 63 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .377 AVG .316 .447 OBP .368 .681 SLG .535 26 XBH 15 8 HR 5 29 RBI 25 22/19 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

