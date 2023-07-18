Ezequiel Duran -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .301.

Duran has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 73 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.9% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 73), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven in a run in 23 games this season (31.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .336 AVG .264 .379 OBP .290 .618 SLG .424 17 XBH 13 10 HR 3 24 RBI 13 38/9 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings