Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.7%).

He has scored in 57 games this year (60.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .281 AVG .264 .351 OBP .335 .442 SLG .442 21 XBH 20 5 HR 7 25 RBI 33 25/23 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings