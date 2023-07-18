Rangers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (56-39) and Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-5) will get the nod for the Rays.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Rays
|Rangers vs Rays Odds
Rangers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 30-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- No team has scored more than the 554 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Nationals
|L 7-2
|Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin
|July 14
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Jon Gray vs Aaron Civale
|July 15
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Gavin Williams
|July 16
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee
|July 17
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brandon Bielak
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.