How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
A couple of hot hitters, Marcus Semien and Wander Franco, will be on display when the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth-best in baseball with 130 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.
- The Rangers' .274 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (554 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.207).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Eovaldi heads into the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi will try to continue a 19-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brandon Bielak
