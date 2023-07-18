The Texas Rangers (56-39) and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) will clash on Tuesday, July 18 at Globe Life Field, with Nathan Eovaldi getting the nod for the Rangers and Taj Bradley taking the mound for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +115. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-5, 5.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Rangers and Rays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-135), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 29-20 record (winning 59.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.