Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 96 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .262 with 45 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 95 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season (49 of 95), with two or more runs 18 times (18.9%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.291
|AVG
|.230
|.357
|OBP
|.303
|.598
|SLG
|.427
|26
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|49/18
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Littell (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander tossed two innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
