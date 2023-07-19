Josh Jung -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 68 of 93 games this year (73.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Jung has driven home a run in 33 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 41 of 93 games this season, and more than once 18 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .266 AVG .279 .337 OBP .310 .463 SLG .511 17 XBH 23 9 HR 10 30 RBI 28 63/17 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings