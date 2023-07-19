Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .285 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 50 of 81 games this season (61.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (29.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 81), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 24 games this year (29.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.283
|AVG
|.288
|.327
|OBP
|.337
|.478
|SLG
|.438
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|30/12
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Littell (0-1) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the righty threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
