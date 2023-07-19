Zack Littell gets the nod on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -130 +110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 38-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.3% of those games).

Texas has gone 31-21 (winning 59.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 56.5% chance to win.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-41-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-18 25-21 25-14 32-24 40-28 17-10

