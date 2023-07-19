Wings vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 19
Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (14-4) host the Dallas Wings (11-9) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Liberty matchup.
Wings vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-8)
|170.5
|-380
|+310
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|170.5
|-375
|+300
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|170.5
|-400
|+280
|Tipico
|Liberty (-8.5)
|171.5
|-390
|+290
Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
- The Wings have compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Dallas has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- So far this season, 10 out of the Liberty's 17 games have gone over the point total.
- Wings games have hit the over seven out of 19 times this season.
