Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (14-4) host the Dallas Wings (11-9) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Liberty matchup.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

The Wings have compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Dallas has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

So far this season, 10 out of the Liberty's 17 games have gone over the point total.

Wings games have hit the over seven out of 19 times this season.

