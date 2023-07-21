Seung-Yul Noh is the current leader (+1200) at the 2023 Barracuda Championship after one round of play.

Want to place a bet on the Barracuda Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barracuda Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Barracuda Championship Best Odds to Win

Beau Hossler

Tee Time: 3:11 PM ET

3:11 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-7)

2nd (-7) Odds to Win: +650

Hossler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 4 1 3rd

Click here to bet on Hossler at the Barracuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Rodgers

Tee Time: 3:44 PM ET

3:44 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-7)

5th (-7) Odds to Win: +800

Rodgers Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 8 1 3rd

Click here to bet on Rodgers with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Seung-Yul Noh

Tee Time: 10:18 AM ET

10:18 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-9)

1st (-9) Odds to Win: +1200

Noh Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -9 5 2 1st

Want to place a bet on Noh in the Barracuda Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Maximilian Kieffer

Tee Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-6)

5th (-6) Odds to Win: +1800

Kieffer Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 6th

Think Kieffer can win the Barracuda Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Carson Young

Tee Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-6)

5th (-6) Odds to Win: +2000

Young Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 10 2 6th

Click here to bet on Young at the Barracuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barracuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win J.J. Spaun 21st (-4) +2200 Stephan Jaeger 37th (-3) +2500 Mark Hubbard 37th (-2) +2800 Nathan Kimsey 9th (-6) +2800 Peter Kuest 26th (-3) +2800 Sam Stevens 26th (-3) +3000 Ryan Palmer 26th (-2) +3300 Alexander Levy 3rd (-8) +3500 Troy Merritt 15th (-5) +3500 James Hahn 8th (-5) +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.