Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 69 of 94 games this season (73.4%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (28.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 94), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (43.6%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.265
|AVG
|.279
|.335
|OBP
|.310
|.459
|SLG
|.511
|17
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|28
|63/17
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (5-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
