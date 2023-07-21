The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .288.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 51 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 25 games this year (30.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .289 AVG .288 .331 OBP .337 .500 SLG .438 14 XBH 15 8 HR 3 24 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 30/12 6 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings