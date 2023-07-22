Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .294 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (47 of 75), with at least two hits 24 times (32.0%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (30.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 32 .321 AVG .264 .372 OBP .290 .591 SLG .424 17 XBH 13 10 HR 3 24 RBI 13 42/11 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings