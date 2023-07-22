Marcus Semien -- hitting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Semien has gotten a hit in 72 of 98 games this season (73.5%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (31.6%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 98), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40 games this year (40.8%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 59.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .280 AVG .264 .346 OBP .335 .445 SLG .442 22 XBH 20 6 HR 7 26 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

