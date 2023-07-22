On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.3% of his games this season (74 of 97), with at least two hits 26 times (26.8%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 games this season (38.1%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (13.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .301 AVG .259 .388 OBP .352 .510 SLG .373 23 XBH 16 9 HR 2 33 RBI 17 49/27 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

