Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (7-13) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (12-9) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

The matchup has no line set.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: Twitter and BSSWX

Wings vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 87 Sparks 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-9.3)

Dallas (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.4

Wings vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has covered the spread 11 times in 20 games.

Dallas has played 20 games this year, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Wings Performance Insights

This year, the Wings are averaging 85.4 points per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 82.2 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for Dallas, who is grabbing 39.3 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 33.0 boards per contest (best).

The Wings rank third-best in the WNBA by committing only 12.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank fourth in the league (14.3 per contest).

The Wings rank eighth in the WNBA by making 6.7 treys per game, but they own a 29.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks worst in the league.

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 33.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

This year, Dallas has taken 69.1% two-pointers, accounting for 78.7% of the team's baskets. It has shot 30.9% from beyond the arc (21.3% of the team's baskets).

