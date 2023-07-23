Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 97 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .260 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 61 of 98 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.5%).

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (21 of 98), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.9% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (51.0%), including 18 multi-run games (18.4%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .287 AVG .230 .363 OBP .303 .590 SLG .427 27 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 50/20 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

