Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .284 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (11.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (29.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (13.1%).
- He has scored in 34 games this season (40.5%), including 10 multi-run games (11.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.280
|AVG
|.288
|.321
|OBP
|.337
|.480
|SLG
|.438
|14
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|19
|36/8
|K/BB
|30/12
|6
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
