Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 73 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 14.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has had an RBI in 41 games this year (41.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 59.6% of his games this season (59 of 99), with two or more runs 13 times (13.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.279
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.335
|.456
|SLG
|.442
|23
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
