As they go for the series sweep, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) will clash with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (58-41) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.84 ERA)

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 80 times and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 48-32 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers went 5-1 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -149 - 1st

