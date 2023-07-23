Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .320.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.2% of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.337
|AVG
|.299
|.431
|OBP
|.382
|.430
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|6
|8/13
|K/BB
|17/9
|10
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
