Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .284 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Heim has had a hit in 62 of 86 games this season (72.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (29.1%).

In 14 games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has driven home a run in 38 games this season (44.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 36 games this season (41.9%), including 11 multi-run games (12.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .275 AVG .295 .332 OBP .348 .550 SLG .423 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 29 35/14 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

