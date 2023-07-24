On Monday, Josh Jung (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 71 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in 34 games this year (35.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (42.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .267 AVG .279 .340 OBP .310 .455 SLG .511 18 XBH 23 9 HR 10 31 RBI 28 66/19 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings