Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Smith -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .205 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 38.3% of his 47 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (6.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (10.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (34.0%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.170
|AVG
|.237
|.313
|OBP
|.366
|.245
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|4
|19/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
