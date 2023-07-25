Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 97 hits, batting .260 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 61 of 98 games this year (62.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has driven home a run in 44 games this year (44.9%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 50 games this season (51.0%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .287 AVG .230 .363 OBP .303 .590 SLG .427 27 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 50/20 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings