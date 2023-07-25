As of December 31 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1600.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Dallas ranked 11th in the with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

Dallas posted an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Pollard also had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three TDs.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons totaled 13.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +900 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

