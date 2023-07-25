The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .281 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 31st in slugging.

Heim has gotten a hit in 62 of 87 games this year (71.3%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (28.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (44.8%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (19.5%).

He has scored in 36 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .275 AVG .288 .332 OBP .343 .550 SLG .412 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 35/14 K/BB 26/13 0 SB 2

