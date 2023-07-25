Mitch Garver -- batting .241 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is batting .243 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Garver has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has homered in three games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garver has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 29.0% of his games this year (nine of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 10
.239 AVG .250
.299 OBP .368
.423 SLG .375
7 XBH 2
3 HR 1
11 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 7/6
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
  • France makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
