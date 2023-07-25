Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Astros on July 25, 2023
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 61 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .273/.339/.445 on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a home run and two RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 109 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .303/.384/.514 on the season.
- Tucker hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with five doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|3
|3
|4
|12
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 99 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .254/.346/.424 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
