The Dallas Wings (13-9) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Connecticut Sun (17-6) at College Park Center on Tuesday, July 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings head into this matchup on the heels of a 98-84 win over the Sparks on Saturday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is tops on the Wings at 9.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.7 assists and 17.8 points. She is sixth in the league in rebounding.

Natasha Howard averages 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Crystal Dangerfield averages 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan posts 10.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.0% from the field.

