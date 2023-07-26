The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 112 hits.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Lowe is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 77.2% of his games this season (78 of 101), with more than one hit 27 times (26.7%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.6% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 49 times this season (48.5%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .305 AVG .262 .391 OBP .360 .517 SLG .372 24 XBH 16 9 HR 2 36 RBI 18 51/28 K/BB 44/29 0 SB 0

