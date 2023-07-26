How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 140 home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .273 batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 592 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.238 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (6-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|L 10-9
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Away
|Yerry Rodriguez
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Joe Musgrove
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Yu Darvish
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Lance Lynn
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Dylan Cease
