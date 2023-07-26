Rangers vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 26
The Houston Astros (58-44) will look to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Texas Rangers (59-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (8-6) versus the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (6-6).
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
- Heaney has six quality starts this season.
- Heaney is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Andrew Heaney vs. Astros
- He will face an Astros offense that ranks 12th in the league with 479 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .411 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 127 home runs (10th in the league).
- In 10 innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Heaney has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP while his opponents are batting .147.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- Valdez (8-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 2.94, a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.095.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th.
Framber Valdez vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank first in MLB with a .273 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks second in the league (.460) and 140 home runs.
- The Rangers have gone 4-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
