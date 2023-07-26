The Houston Astros (58-44) will look to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Texas Rangers (59-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (8-6) versus the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (6-6).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.

Heaney has six quality starts this season.

Heaney is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks 12th in the league with 479 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .411 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 127 home runs (10th in the league).

In 10 innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Heaney has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP while his opponents are batting .147.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (8-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 2.94, a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.095.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank first in MLB with a .273 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks second in the league (.460) and 140 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 4-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

