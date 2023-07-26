Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Jankowski -- hitting .333 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .319 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 67.3% of his 55 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (38.2%), including six multi-run games (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.322
|AVG
|.316
|.421
|OBP
|.388
|.411
|SLG
|.408
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|7
|10/14
|K/BB
|18/9
|11
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.72 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Valdez (8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.