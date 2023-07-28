Cori Gauff begins the Citi Open after her Wimbledon finished with a loss to Sofia Kenin in the round of 128. Gauff's opener is versus Hailey Baptiste (in the round of 16). Gauff has the second-best odds (+450) to be crowned champion at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Gauff at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Gauff's Next Match

Gauff will begin play at the Citi Open by meeting Baptiste in the round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2 (at 7:00 PM ET).

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1000

Citi Open odds to win: +450

Gauff Stats

In her most recent match, Gauff lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 versus Kenin in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Gauff has won one of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 40-18.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Gauff has won one tournament, and her match record is 29-11.

Gauff, over the past year, has played 58 matches across all court surfaces, and 19.8 games per match.

Gauff, in 40 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.9 games per match and won 56.5% of them.

Gauff has won 38.2% of her return games and 73.3% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Gauff, over the past 12 months, has claimed 75.3% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.

