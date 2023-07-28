Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Nate Lowe (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .286 with 59 walks and 69 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Lowe enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412 with one homer.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 79 of 102 games this season (77.5%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (27.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (49.0%), including 15 multi-run games (14.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.305
|AVG
|.267
|.391
|OBP
|.368
|.517
|SLG
|.390
|24
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|21
|51/28
|K/BB
|44/31
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Musgrove (9-3) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Padres in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.