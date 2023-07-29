The 3M Open is nearing the end, and following the third round Lee Hodges is in first place with a score of -20.

Looking to bet on Lee Hodges at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hodges has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hodges has won one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 28 -5 274 1 18 1 3 $2.3M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Hodges has one win in his past two starts at this event. His average finish has been ninth.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Hodges finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

Hodges will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,306 yards in the past year.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 41st percentile of competitors.

His 4.55-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the second percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Hodges was better than 57% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Hodges failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Hodges recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.3).

Hodges failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship. The tournament average was 3.4.

At that most recent outing, Hodges' showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Hodges ended The Open Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Hodges outperformed the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hodges' performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

