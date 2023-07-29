Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 104 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.7% of them.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (14.4%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has driven in a run in 44 games this year (42.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 62 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.277
|AVG
|.277
|.341
|OBP
|.347
|.450
|SLG
|.455
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|36
|26/23
|K/BB
|38/22
|5
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (7-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 4.80 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.