Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, July 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .250 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Garver has recorded a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including seven multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (11.8%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (32.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.239
|AVG
|.268
|.299
|OBP
|.400
|.423
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|8/9
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.80 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
