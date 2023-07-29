On Saturday, July 29, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (50-54) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (60-44) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Padres (-185). The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (7-7, 4.80 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (8-3, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rangers and Padres matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+150), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 76 times and won 40, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Padres have an 11-14 record (winning 44% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Padres went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -130 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.