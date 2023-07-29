Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman -- hitting .179 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on July 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- In 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 21 games this season (28.8%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.231
|AVG
|.215
|.304
|OBP
|.293
|.359
|SLG
|.377
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|33/14
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Darvish (7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.