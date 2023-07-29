Held from July 27-30, Ryan Fox is set to play in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Looking to place a bet on Fox at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Fox Insights

Fox has finished under par 11 times and shot 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Fox has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Fox has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Fox hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 28 E 284 0 9 0 0 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Fox has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,370 yards, 61 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of even par among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 79th percentile of the field.

Fox shot better than 36% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Fox carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Fox carded more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (2.3).

Fox's four birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (3.4).

In that last outing, Fox's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Fox finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Fox had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.2).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Fox Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.