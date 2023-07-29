Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .310 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.322
|AVG
|.296
|.421
|OBP
|.367
|.411
|SLG
|.383
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|7
|10/14
|K/BB
|19/9
|11
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Darvish (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
