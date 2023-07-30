On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .287 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (51 of 81), with at least two hits 25 times (30.9%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 81), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 24 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (42.0%), including six games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .326 AVG .246 .378 OBP .280 .590 SLG .387 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 40/3 1 SB 4

