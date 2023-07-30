Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .275 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Jung has had a hit in 74 of 102 games this year (72.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 43 games this year (42.2%), including 19 multi-run games (18.6%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.267
|AVG
|.283
|.340
|OBP
|.311
|.455
|SLG
|.514
|18
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|30
|66/19
|K/BB
|62/8
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
